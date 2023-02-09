This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Want To Win The Election, That’s Why We Came To Seek Your Endorsement- Tinubu To Sultan Of Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has asked the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Abubakar, to endorse him ahead of the forthcoming presidential election. He said this when he visited the Sultan of Sokoto at his palace with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu was in Sokoto on Thursday for his presidential campaign rally, and during his visit to the state, he made a stop at the Sultan of Sokoto’s palace to solicit his blessing.

In the report which was made by The Punch, Tinubu told the monarch that he had come to seek his blessing and endorsement, and that he was confident that his request would be granted.

He said – “We want to win election. And since that is what we came for, we seek your blessing and endorsement. It is something you cannot reject. I request because the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces is on the seat. How can he be here and you reject? Thank you very much. May God bless you.”

The manner in which Tinubu addressed the monarch has stirred reactions on social media. While some condemned it, some said that there was nothing wrong with it, because he was just being honest and open about what he wanted from the monarch.

What do you have to say about this? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#Win #Election #Seek #Endorsement #Tinubu #Sultan #SokotoWe Want To Win The Election, That’s Why We Came To Seek Your Endorsement- Tinubu To Sultan Of Sokoto Publish on 2023-02-09 20:56:08