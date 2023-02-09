This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘We Want To Win’: Buhari Campaigns For Tinubu In Sokoto

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has beckoned in Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because they are determined to win the in the forthcoming election.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari made this revelation known he visited the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III alongside Tinubu.

However, the president spoke through his aide Garba Shehu where he said that his wish is for the support and blessings of Nigerians because he wants to win.

“He went on to narrate the qualities of the candidates, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and progress of every section of the country. He said he had associated with Asiwaju for more than 20 years and did not have any reservations in supporting him as the candidate of the APC,” the statement added.

“The President said Tinubu’s greatest strength was in his effective governance of Lagos, the country’s former Capital, a business hub and home to diverse individuals from all over Nigeria for two terms; his commitment to democracy; as well as his role at the center as a Senator.

“He said his message to Nigerians is that they should trust Tinubu with power to succeed him because the APC candidate, supported by Kashim Shettima, the running mate will build on the successes of his administration.”

Speaking to the public, Bola Tinubu said that the reason why they came to Sokoto was to seek for their support and blessings because they want to come out victorious in the elections.

“I have come to be presented to you as Candidate. The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that,” the former Lagos State governor added.

“I want to win the election. Is there a way you will decline the request of the President?”

