We Want The Immediate Removal Of The INEC Chairman And An Investigation Into The Body – LP

The Director General of the Labour Party Election Council, Akin Osuntokun, has called for the immediate resignation and prosecution of the Chairman of the Independent National Election Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for his role in the 2023 presidential election.

Osuntokun also called for a forensic financial investigation into all expenses and donations received by the commission before, during, and after the elections.

The campaign manager made the demand at the international press conference at the party’s campaign headquarters in Abuja.

“We unequivocally demand that Prof. Mahmud Yakubu be immediately removed from office and prosecuted and that a forensic financial investigation be launched into the expenditure of the budgetary funds and donations received by INEC.

“This is in addition to the N300 billion provided from the national treasury and other funds and materials received from international donor agencies,” he said.

Reacting to the court case, Osuntokun told journalists on Thursday that all the evidence presented by the PDP and the LP confirmed his earlier suspicions that the elections were marred by irregularities.

He called for punitive action against the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Voters Information and Education Committee, Festus Okoye, and other top administration and field officials for their alleged complicity, while warning of further intimidation against the European Union and other election observers over their reports on the elections.

Source: Punch

Healthmedical (

)