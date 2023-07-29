NEWS

‘We Waited At The Aso Rock Villa From 3 pm To 6 pm And Nobody Attended To Us, We Had To Go’ – Joe Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero had reacted to the reports that the NLC walked out of a meeting with the Federal Government. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the NLC alongside the TUC had waited at the Aso Rock villa from 3 pm to 6 pm before they left the meeting. According to him, none of the government officials attended the meeting that was supposed to hold yesterday. 

He said, ”The NLC came with the TUC fully seated and the Chairman of the committee which is the Chief of Staff to the President, he was absent. We managed to listen to the secretary of the committee while being highly frustrated. Because the meeting ordinarily should not have started. 

And so on Friday, we were at the Aso Rock villa from 3 pm to 6 pm, apart from the secretary and her office staff, nobody from the government side was around, nobody attended to us and we had to go. I don’t know who is saying we walked out. We have been so gentle trying to fix this.”

