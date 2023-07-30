We Waited At The Aso Rock Villa From 3 pm To 6 pm And Nobody Attended To Us, We Had To Go -Ajaero

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, responded to rumors that the NLC had left a meeting with the federal government. In a conversation with Arise Tv , he said that the NLC and the TUC had waited at the Aso Rock villa from 3 pm to 6 pm before they departed the meeting. He claims that nobody from the government showed up for the meeting that was scheduled for yesterday.

The TUC was already seated when the NLC arrived, but the committee’s chairman—the president’s chief of staff—was not present. Despite being really frustrated, we were able to listen to the committee secretary. because it shouldn’t have started the meeting in the first place.

Since no one from the government side was present when we were at the Aso Rock villa from 3 to 6 on Friday, we had to leave. The secretary and her office employees were the only people there. Whoever is stating we left is not clear to me. We have made such modest attempts to fix this.

