We Voted Umbrella It Leaked, We Voted Broom They Swept Us Away, Now Let Vote For Human Beings—Obi

Many Nigerians, including well-known politicians, have been speaking out about the importance of the upcoming election and the need for the populace to make sure they vote for the right candidate who can alter the course of Nigeria’s history in advance of the general presidential election in 2023 and the start of the presidential campaign.

According to these sources, Peter Gregory Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate for the Labour Party, LP, pleaded with Nigerians to avoid electing the incorrect person, stating, “Nigerians had voted for umbrella, and it spilled, they voted for the wrong guy.” AY is a well-known comedian, actor, producer, and director from Nigeria.

During the conversation, Peter Obi spoke and stated, “Of course you know where to cast your ballot. We voted with an umbrella, but it leaked. We voted with a broom, but they swept us away. Let’s vote for people now; it will surely be successful. Godspeed to Nigeria.”

"Of course, you know where to Vote. Vote Papa, Mama and Pikin. We've voted UMBRELLA, it leaked. We've tried the BROOM, they swept us away. Now, let's vote for human beings" – Peter Obi scatters the remaining tables on AY Live 🤣

