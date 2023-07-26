NEWS

“We Trudge On” Junior Pope Says As He Marks His Wedding Anniversary With His Wife In Style (Photos)

It’s been years of marital bliss with his beautiful wife, and Junior Pope Odonwodo is excited to mark it in a unique way. The movie star shared a loved-up moment with his wife and posted the images on the internet. He also went further to stress that it hasn’t been an easy marital journey, but they trudge on, trusting God.

It’s during a moment of celebration, like a wedding anniversary, that a man can demonstrate how much he loves and cherishes his wife. In line with this, Junior Pope is obviously taking nothing for granted. In the spirit of the moment, the actor marked his nine years of marriage to his wife in style.

It takes a happy marriage for couples to share lovely moments on their wedding anniversary. Junior posted images of himself with his beautiful wife in loved-up pictures and wrote a caption that read, “Happy anniversary to us. It’s not an easy journey, but we trudge on, trusting God to guide our every step.”

