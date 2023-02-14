NEWS

“We Tried Buhari in 2015 But he Failed” –NEF Reveals Why they Won’t Endorse Any Candidate

Ahead of the February 25 presidential elections, as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has maintained its stand on refusing to endorse the presidential candidates.

Speaking on behalf of the group during a live interview aired on Channels TV on Tuesday evening, the spokesman for the group, Dr. Hakeem Datti Baba-Ahmed, explained that the group won’t risk endorsing another candidate as they did in 2015 because President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the product of their endorsement, failed to perform as well as they expected.

His exact words were, “We supported a candidate in 2015—it wasn’t based on faith or where he came from; we thought he was a good man who could fix this country, but he didn’t, he let it down.” The whole country, especially the north, paid a huge price for Buhari. This time, we are going to look for better quality and be more critical. “We will scrutinise each candidate.”

Furthermore, he urged Nigerians not to vote for candidates imposed on them by others but rather to vote for those who show evidence of integrity, physical and mental strength, and someone they feel understands them and the country.

