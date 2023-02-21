We Told Buhari We Have Denounced Him After We Sent Delegations To Him About Old Naira – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Governor of Edo state, and the former Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has disclosed that the APC chieftains and governors who are against the old naira policy had a meeting and sent delegations to President Muhammadu Buhari to tell him that they’ve denounced him for supporting the CBN’s recent policy about the naira notes.

Oshiomhole who spoke during his campaign at Owan East in Edo state disclosed that Nigerians wouldn’t have been suffering like this if the president and Godwin Emefiele had listened to them. He added that henceforth, the president is on his own because they didn’t vote him in to cause hardship on Nigerians. He also stated categorically that the President and the CBN governor going against the Supreme Court is a sabotage of the Constitution of the land.

He said, ”They have decided that by January 10, the Old naira will no longer work. We told Buhari we have denounced him after sent delegations to beg him about old naira. Our people in Benin say any one who betrays your trust, you deserve the right to withdraw your trust. We are not backing the President’s decision because he has betrayed the trust of the founders of the party. We didn’t campaign to swap the naira notes at any point in his tenure as president.”

