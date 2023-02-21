NEWS

“We told buhari we have denounced him after we sent delegations to him about old naira” – Oshiomhole

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 55 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“We told buhari we have denounced him after we sent delegations to him about old naira” – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of the state of Edo, said that the APC chieftains and governors who oppose the current CBN policy on naira notes met and sent delegations to President Muhammadu Buhari to express their displeasure.

Image Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

Speaking during his campaign in Owan East, Edo State, Oshiomhole said that if the president and Godwin Emefiele had listened to them, Nigerians wouldn’t be suffering as much today. He continued by saying that the president is now on his own since no one elected him to make life difficult for Nigerians. Moreover, he unequivocally declared that the President and CBN Governor defying the Supreme Court is a sabotage of the national Constitution.

The former chairman said: “They have decided that by January 10, the Old naira will no longer work. We told Buhari we have denounced him after sent delegations to beg him about old naira. Our people in Benin say any one who betrays your trust, you deserve the right to withdraw your trust. We are not backing the President’s decision because he has betrayed the trust of the founders of the party. We didn’t campaign to swap the naira notes at any point in his tenure as president”.

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this post.

Content created and supplied by: HealthyMe360 (via 50minds
News )

#told #buhari #denounced #delegations #naira #Oshiomhole”We told buhari we have denounced him after we sent delegations to him about old naira” – Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-21 16:58:07



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 55 mins ago
0 308 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

NNPP House of Reps applicant died four days to the political race

11 mins ago

By The Time You Finish Voting On Saturday, Buhari And Emefiele Will Both Expire – Adams Oshiomhole

15 mins ago

Atiku Abubakar managed to escape when some military men tried to assassinate him in his house-Ayu

19 mins ago

The APC Gave Ultimate Power To The CBN &They’re Using Their Power For The Benefit Of The People-Kalu

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button