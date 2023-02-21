“We told buhari we have denounced him after we sent delegations to him about old naira” – Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former governor of the state of Edo, said that the APC chieftains and governors who oppose the current CBN policy on naira notes met and sent delegations to President Muhammadu Buhari to express their displeasure.

Image Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

Speaking during his campaign in Owan East, Edo State, Oshiomhole said that if the president and Godwin Emefiele had listened to them, Nigerians wouldn’t be suffering as much today. He continued by saying that the president is now on his own since no one elected him to make life difficult for Nigerians. Moreover, he unequivocally declared that the President and CBN Governor defying the Supreme Court is a sabotage of the national Constitution.

The former chairman said: “They have decided that by January 10, the Old naira will no longer work. We told Buhari we have denounced him after sent delegations to beg him about old naira. Our people in Benin say any one who betrays your trust, you deserve the right to withdraw your trust. We are not backing the President’s decision because he has betrayed the trust of the founders of the party. We didn’t campaign to swap the naira notes at any point in his tenure as president”.

