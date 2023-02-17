NEWS

We Told Buhari That Despite His National Broadcast, It Is Not Yet Uhuru – Alhassan Ado-Doguwa

With respect to the broadcast made by president Buhari on Thursday regarding the Naira scarcity, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has revealed what they told the president after they met.

In a recent interview, the Majority Leader disclosed that despite the broadcast made by president and the decision taken, everything was not yet settled. He said they told the president and the CBN governor that they must ensure the directives are implemented.

He further stressed that they were on the same page with the president. He also pointed unlike what the governor of the CBN said, president Buhari said the old Naira notes can now be accepted by any bank.

He said “We came to say to Mr president that inspite of the presentation he made today in the national broadcast. Inspite of the fact that, yes he has ordered the CBN to make some amendments. We told Mr president clearly that we commend him for that but it is not yet Uhuru. It is not yet Uhuru because, agreed, for instance that central Bank has been directed to make sure they make money available into the economy, how do we ensure that Mr president’s directive is actually been carried out on the ground”

