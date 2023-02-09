This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Thought We Will Meet An Empty Stadium But You Surprised Us – Tinubu Says In Kogi APC Rally

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Kogi State yesterday to continue his campaign rally in due preparations ahead of the February 25 poll.

The former Lagos State Governor was received with open arms and given warm welcome by mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters who were in attendance for the big event.

The massive turn out of the good people of the State amazed the APC Presidential Candidate who could not believe his eyes for their level of commitment to find their ways to the campaign ground despite all odds.

While giving his speech to appreciate the large crowd of supporters, he made it known that they thought they are going to meet an empty stadium but was surprised with what he saw.

As such, he pointed to the fact that he will forever owe them the maximum respect on how they mobilized themselves to the Stadium which made them a great and honourable people.

“My greatest respect goes to you, the people of Kogi to manage to get to this Stadium. How you get here, how you mobilize yourself to be here, you have my forever respect and God bless you. You are great people and you are very honourable people.

We come only to thank you. We thought we will meet an empty stadium but here you are, full of joy and happiness waiting for us”.

