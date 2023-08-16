“We Thought We Had Seen It All During Buhari’s Govt But We’re Seeing The Worst This Time” -Maxi Okwu

Maxi Okwu, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and public affairs commentator, shared his perspective after reports emerged that federal lawmakers in the red chamber of the National Assembly received allowances for their holiday period.

In an interview reported by the Daily Post paper, Maxi Okwu expressed his views, stating, “This is part of the cesspool of corruption and illegalities that persist. We believed we had witnessed it all with the Ahmed Lawan-led Ninth National Assembly, but it’s foreseeable that the Akpabio-led 10th National Assembly will be worse.”

He continued, “Akpabio has taken rubber-stamping to a Pro-Max level. He appears to be aligned with Tinubu’s interests. During the ministerial nominee screening, a candidate was on the verge of Senate rejection when they abruptly adjourned and hurried to the Presidential Villa with an excessive convoy, which is unnecessary, seeking guidance or instructions. This is a disastrous situation.”

Maxi Okwu went on to say, “We had thought we experienced the worst during Buhari’s administration, but the current situation is even more dire. We have transitioned from one challenging situation to another. The ruling APC seems to be comfortable with individuals associated with corruption.”

Maxi Okwu’s recent statement, shared on the verified Facebook page of The Daily Post paper, has prompted numerous reactions from Nigerians on the social media platform.

