We thought our opponent would be Tinubu, we do not know they have chosen another opponent—Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Charles Aniagwu, a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, the PDP believed that senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be their opponent and was unaware that the APC had selected a different rival.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria should not submit to blackmail because Nigerians are suffering, but Charles Aniagwu supports the idea that there shouldn’t be any further deadline shifts. Seun Okinbaloye asked him to clarify the statement in an interview with Channels Television for the 2023 Verdict program.

When Atiku Abubakar suggested that the CBN should not take a shift, Charles Aniagwu retorted that Atiku believed that the CBN should make sure that the new redesign naira notes are available within the window thus declared by way of this prolongation.

A lot of blackmail, according to Charles Aniagwu, who also asserted that it is regrettable that it originates from the ruling party, which is meant to back the administration’s main policies.

We thought that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be our opponent when we first began this campaign in the latter half of 2021 and the early part of 2022, when Atiku was named the PDP’s presidential candidate. Little did we know, however, that they had selected a different opponent. They are now confronting the president rather than us and the Nigerian people. And we are pleading with them to let the president have his way because he has promised to leave a legacy of legitimate elections.

Watch the interview Facebook by using the link:

https://fb.watch/iqEcnPubER/

Jamila123 (

)