‘We Thank Pre. Buhari For Taking The Advice Of Atiku Abubakar’ – Dino Melaye On Deadline Extension

A spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye has reacted to the extension of the deadline for the submission of the old notes by President Buhari. While appreciating the president, Dino Melaye alleged that the president heeded to the advice of his principal, Atiku Abubakar.

Sharing the appreciation post on his Twitter page, Dino wrote “We thank President Buhari for swiftly taking the advice of Atiku Abubakar on the extension of the date on acceptance of old notes. Thank you, President Buhari, and thank you, Atiku Abubakar. Senator Dino Melaye Spokesperson and Director Public Affairs PDP Presidential Campaign”.

The deadline for the submission of the old notes have been extended to February 10th. This is coming days after several people pleaded for the deadline to be extended following the inability of some Nigerians to deposit the old notes at the bank and also the unavailability of the new notes. The presidential candidate of the PDP was one of the prominent people who pleaded for the extension after he did a short video with that regard. The presidential candidate of the APC had also lamented that the new Naira policy wasn’t favourable to him. The deadline has now been extended and Nigerians have a week plus to exchange the old notes.

