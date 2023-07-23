“We Stole The Car & Conspired To Sell It For N2.5 Million” – Suspects Confess To Police

Two suspected criminals identified as Musa Labaran and Ibeto Nwobodo met their waterloo after they were arrested by the police for stealing a vehicle in the Lafia local government area of the state.

According to a report by the Punch paper, the Nassarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed how the culprits were painstakingly arrested by the police after they fled the state.

A part of the statement by the PPRO reads: “On July 19, 2023, at about 4 p.m., a complaint was lodged at ‘B’ Division Lafia that a Toyota Corolla, 2015 model, was given to a Mechanic in Lafia for repairs. However, the culprit took the vehicle to an unknown destination, and all efforts to get across to him proved abortive.”

He added that Labaran was later arrested in Gembu, Taraba State, while his accomplice was arrested in Farin Gada area, Jos, Plateau State. During the investigation, the culprits “confessed to have conspired to sell the vehicle for N2.5 million (Two million and five hundred thousand naira).”

Source: Punch paper.

