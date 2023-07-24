We Stay Up From Morning To Night To Meet With The Time Of Filing Our Final Written Addresses–Okonkwo

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, has closed his case at the presidential Election Petition Tribunal against the victory of President Bola Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election. As Nigerians await the verdict of the Tribunal, Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the Labour Party legal team has alleged on his verified Twitter account that in their quest to recover what he termed their stolen mandate, the Labour Party legal team stays awake throughout the night in other for them to arrive at a final address for their case. He proved his point, by sharing a photo of the Labour Party legal team having a meeting.

See photo below.

He said, “Please bless and extend some love to the members of @PeterObi presidential legal team for their untiring efforts to ensure that our stolen mandate is recovered. We stay up from morning to night to meet up with the time of filing our final written addresses. Thank you for your prayers and support, and God bless.”

What are your thoughts on this matter?

Vincent73 (

)