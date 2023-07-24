We Stay Up From Morning To Night To Meet With The Time Of Filing Our Final Written Addresses – Kenneth Okonkwo

The labour party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi has concluded his case before the election petition tribunal, seeking to overturn President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory as Nigeria president in the 2023 presidential election.

Nigerians are anxiously waiting for the tribunal’s decision, and Kenneth Okonkwo, a labour party legal team member, posted on his verified twitter account that they are relentlessly working to reclaim what he calls their alleged “stolen position.” Okonkwo said that the labour party’s legal team stays up through the night, dedicating themselves to crafting their convincing arguments for the case.

He substantiated his assertion by posting a snapshot of the team engrossed in a meeting.

In his letter, he expressed gratitude and asked that the members of Obi presidential legal team be given blessings and assistance for their persistent attempts to reclaim their allegedly pilfered position.

See the photo he posted below.

He wrote: for their unwavering efforts to ensure that our slain mandate is recovered, please bless and express your love to the members of the Peter Obi presidential legal team. We stay up from morning to night to ensure that we can meet up with the time of filling our final written addresses. Thank you for your help.

