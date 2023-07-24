We Stay Up From Morning To Night To Meet With The Time Of Filing Our Final Meeting Addresses-Okonkwo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, has concluded presenting his case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election. While awaiting the Tribunal’s verdict, Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the Labour Party’s legal team, took to his verified Twitter account to reveal the team’s dedication in seeking to recover what they consider their stolen mandate. He shared a photo of the legal team having a meeting, demonstrating their tireless efforts.

In his tweet, Okonkwo thanked everyone for their prayers and support, expressing gratitude for the team’s untiring commitment to meet the deadlines for filing their final written addresses.

Photo: [Image of the Labour Party legal team having a meeting.]

He wrote, “Please bless and extend some love to the members of @PeterObi presidential legal team for their untiring efforts to ensure that our stolen mandate is recovered. We stay up from morning to night to meet up with the time of filing our final written addresses. Thank you for your prayers and support, and God bless.”

Source: Kenneth Okonkwo’s Twitter Page

