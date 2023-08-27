We State Categorically That Senator Achonu Remains The LP Gov’ship Candidate In Imo State- LP Says

According to the Vanguard paper, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, the National Secretary of the Labour Party, announced the decision in response to a recent appeals court ruling.

The party added that Achonu has since been published by INEC as the party’s Governorship Candidate in Imo State, and that Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu is not a party candidate because no court has designated him as such.

Since no court has made a different declaration, he declared, “We state unequivocally that Senator Achonu remains the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Imo State.” Since then, the Independent National Electoral Commission has formally declared his name as the party’s nominee.

The party also emphasized Senator Achonu’s widespread support from Imo State residents, who are dissatisfied with the current situation as a result of the state ‘high level of insecurity and poor governance. He continued by stating that Mr. Peter Obi, the leader of the Labour Party, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti have both given Achonu the go-ahead to run for governor of Imo State.

The Labour Party also made it clear that Julius Abure continues to be the party’s true leader and that no court in Nigeria has recognized Lamidi Apapa as its national chairman.

Funnypolicy (

)