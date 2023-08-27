We State Categorically That Senator Achonu Remains The LP Governorship Candidate In Imo State” -LP Says

As reported by Vanguard paper, the Labour Party has affirmed that Senator Athan Achonu is the genuine Governorship Candidate for Imo State in the upcoming election, clarifying that no court in Nigeria has ruled otherwise. The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Alhaji Umar Faruk Ibrahim, made this announcement during a press conference, responding to a recent appellate court judgment.

The party emphasized that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially listed Achonu as the Governorship Candidate for Imo State, firmly stating that Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu is not the party’s candidate, as no court has declared him as such.

Umar Faruk Ibrahim stated, “We affirm without doubt that Senator Achonu remains the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Imo State, as no court has stated otherwise. The Independent National Electoral Commission has duly published his name as the party’s candidate.”

The party further highlighted that Senator Achonu has garnered extensive support from the people of Imo State, who are fatigued by high levels of insecurity and mismanagement in the region. They also pointed out that the national leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, have endorsed Achonu as the legitimate Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Imo State.

In addition, the party clarified that Lamidi Apapa has not been recognized as the National Chairman of the party by any Nigerian court, underscoring that Julius Abure remains the authentic chairman of the Labour Party.

BurstMedia (

)