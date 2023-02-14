We Shouldn’t Be Desperate About Power But Making Nigeria Work – Peter Obi

Ahead of the upcoming election, Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has advised politicians to focus on making the country work, not on their ambitions. Obi also urged his political opponents not to covet power, emphasizing that the political violence witnessed in some parts of the country was unnecessary.

While appearing on Channel 4 Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Obi condemned the attack on his supporters in Lagos on Saturday. The former governor of Anambra argued that the campaign should discourage attacks, whether verbal or physical.

He said: Our despair is to rejuvenate Nigeria and care for the poor masses, not to despair of traditional politics of violence.” I complain that this should not continue. For me, you should have problem-based campaigns, not attack-based campaigns, whether physical or verbal.”

“Given that we are the epicenter of poverty in the world, one of the most insecure regions in the world, with very little human capital and young people looking for ways to leave the country, these are problems; don’t worry, verbal or physical aggression is required.”

Content created and supplied by: Newz247 (via 50minds

News )

#Shouldnt #Desperate #Power #Making #Nigeria #Work #Peter #ObiWe Shouldn’t Be Desperate About Power But Making Nigeria Work – Peter Obi Publish on 2023-02-14 18:12:12