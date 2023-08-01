We Shouldn’t Be Calling Tinubu President Because He’s Still Struggling With Legitimacy Issue – Tanko

The Chief Spokesman of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Yunusa Tanko, has asserted that Nigerians should not be calling Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president of the country because he is still struggling with legitimacy issues.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tanko, who made this assertion in a recent report published by the Punch newspaper, while criticizing the recent promises made by Tinubu to Nigerians as regard the fuel subsidy removal palliatives, noted that the legitimacy of Tinubu’s presidency was still being challenged in court by the Labour party, hence, why he should not be called the president yet.

According to the words of the LP Chieftain; “ordinarily, we shouldn’t be calling Tinubu the President (of the country) because he is still struggling with illegitimate (legitimacy) issue which we (Labour Party) are still challenging in court.”

