We should treat civilian coup with just the same degree of vehement as military coups – Chidi Odinkalu

Chidi Odinkalu, a Nigerian lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, has raised concerns about the distinction between military coups and civilian coups in Africa. He pointed out that the focus on military coups should not overshadow the importance of addressing unconstitutional changes in government, whether they are carried out by the military or civilians.

Odinkalu pointed out recent events in African countries like Zimbabwe, Guinea, and Gabon as examples of civilian coups where political leaders took actions to consolidate power, suppress opposition, or manipulate electoral processes. He argued that these actions, such as closing borders, shutting down the internet, or excluding observers, should be treated with the same seriousness as military coups. His perspective indicates the need for a comprehensive approach to preserving democratic processes and institutions in Africa, addressing not only military takeovers but also undemocratic actions by civilian leaders that undermine the rule of law and democratic principles.

In his words ,”We are focusing too much on military coups and not on unconstitutional change in government. An unconstitutional change in government is more than just a military coup. Civilian coups are happening in many places, what happened in Zimbabwe last week was a Civilian Coup. What Alpha Conde did in Guinea was a civilian coup. What Ali Bongo did by closing the border and shutting down the internet and excluding everybody from observing the elections was a civilian coup. We should treat Civilian Coup with just the same degree of vehement that we treat military coups.”

Video 09:09

