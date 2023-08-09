We should think twice before entering another country militarily – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP urges caution and dialogue in response to Niger coup crisis.

In the midst of the ongoing political turmoil in Niger following a recent coup, Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised against hastily resorting to military intervention. Speaking during an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday, George emphasized the importance of pursuing diplomatic channels and dialogue rather than opting for armed conflict.

Chief George drew attention to the historical context of the crisis, highlighting the complex legacy of colonialism in the region. He underscored the differences in colonial approaches between the British and the French, noting that the French principle of assimilation resulted in a continued presence of their military across their former colonies in Africa. This long-standing influence, according to George, has contributed to the current instability in many francophone countries.

Drawing from his own experience, George referred to the ECOMOG (Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group) involvement in past conflicts. He questioned the benefits reaped by Nigeria despite the country’s considerable contributions in terms of military, financial, and personnel support. This reflection led him to caution against entering another country militarily without a clear understanding of the national interest at stake.

Chief George reiterated that war is not a casual endeavor, emphasizing the gravity of its consequences. He cited the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, which has resulted in prolonged suffering for innocent civilians. George passionately implored leaders, particularly those within the ECOWAS region, to consider dialogue and peaceful solutions before resorting to war.

Turning his attention to the current situation in Niger, Chief George posed a critical question: Why Niger? He questioned the rationale behind intervening in Niger while other countries within the region also grapple with military administrations and political instability. He called for a thoughtful evaluation of the potential benefits and risks associated with military intervention.

Chief George’s advice aligns with a letter he personally wrote to President Tinubu, warning against the repercussions of adopting a military approach. He expressed concern that such a decision could potentially lead to the collapse of the Economic Community of West African States, which is already facing challenges. With Nigeria facing its own internal issues, George cautioned against embarking on a military campaign that might further destabilize the region.

He said, “We should think twice before entering another country militarily. Don’t start what you cannot finish. Niger is one of the largest (land border) countries in the world and also one of the poorest.”

He added, “What exactly do we gain if we go to war in Niger? What? So that people can praise us as a defender of democracy? When people are dying at home, do we need that type of commendation from anybody?”

Source: Vanguard paper

Qualityupdates (

)