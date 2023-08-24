We Should Report The Right Thing And Not Write Report To Destroy Other People – Wike To Journalists

Quite recently appointed Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike attacked journalists and media companies over a claims that he spent a stunning $300,000,000 ($100,000) on a brand-new armored Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to be used as his official vehicle.

while speaking to a group of journalists outside his Abuja office, the former Rivers Governor allegedly accused broadcasters of spreading untrue information about how the vehicle was purchased. according to a video report by the Africa Independent Television (AIT), which was posted a few hours ago. Wike insisted that the vehicle was not armored as had been widely reported, he asserted that the Permanent Secretary of the FCT had given it to him when he took office.

According to Wike word: “I can see what is happening on social media. People are talking of how I bought a bullet proof of 300 million Naira to be using. Now, I want you people (journalists) to go over there and hit the your hands on the vehicle to see if it is a treated car. With all due respect, you people should be careful not to destroy the image of others.

When I came here, the Permanent Secretary said they have a car for us, and pointed to the vehicle as what is to be used. So, I did not approve any car to be bought, and I am not using a bullet proof car as an official vehicle. On whether I had cars as a Governor, yes, I have cars. What do you expect me to have? But, I am not using a bullet proof car as FCT Minister. So, you people should report the right thing, and not write reports to destroy other people.”

