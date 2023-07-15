NEWS

We Should Not In Any Way Suggest That Lagos Is A No Man’s Land, It Is Erroneous & Insulting – Obiora

Outspoken Igbo leader, Okonkwo Obiora, in his address at the annual all markets conference in Lagos State stated that it is erroneous to think that Lagos State is a no man’s land.

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page)

Prof. Okonkwo Obiora, in his speech said; “The support Igbo traders gave the governor in the March 2023 governorship election was not because he is Yoruba. It was rather because of the great competence he showed in piloting the affairs of the state during his first term.”

He stated further; “Geographically, the Igbo people have their homelands. So, I will implore our Igbo brothers living and operating in Lagos that while we live here, do business and make a living here, we should not in any way suggest that Lagos is a no man’s land. It is erroneous and insulting”

Source – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page

