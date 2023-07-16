‘We Should Have Declared A State Of Emergency On Security And Not Food Security’ – Joe Keshi

A Former Nigeria Diplomat, Joe Keshi has alleged that declaring a state of emergency on food security is a misplaced priority policy. He said in an interview with Channels Tv that the Federal government should have instead declared a state of emergency on security. According to him, security is more fundamental in the growth of agriculture in Nigeria today. He pointed out that non-state actors should be driven out of the farms.

He said, ”Let’s go back to the whole question of declaring a state of emergency on food security. It is a misplacement of priority to start with. If we want to declare a state of emergency, we should have declared a state of emergency on security and not food security. Because the food that you are talking about as of today, most farmers cannot go to farms because most of the farming community in the areas that produce food in this country is occupied by non-state actors. So you get the non-state actors first out of the way and before you begin talking about food.”

