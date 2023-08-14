We Should Expect To Buy Petrol At N720/Litre Because The Dollar Is Approaching N1000-Marketers

Leaders of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria have warned that if the federal government does not act to resolve the currency crisis plaguing the banking sector, the price of premium motor spirit, often known as petrol, might rise to as much as N720 per litre. This was revealed by the association’s public relations officer, Chief Chinedu Ukadike, in a recent interview with newsmen, according to Punch paper.

He claims that the current drivers of gas prices are changes in the exchange rate, thus Nigerians should prepare for a rise in prices shortly. According to him, a major element in influencing the price of fuel is the demand and supply of foreign currency, and the price would rise once the Naira is weaker versus the dollar. He said that importers compete with one another for dollars, leaving them no choice except to raise gasoline prices if the federal government chooses not to step in.

“Other manufacturers that import other goods are also looking for money. Consequently, the demand for dollars has grown. Nigerians should thus anticipate paying N750 per litre for PMS now that the dollar has reached N910 to N940 and is getting close to N1,000. He declared.

