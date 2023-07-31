We Share Border With Niger, If Crisis Gets Out Of Hand We Will Be Overwhelmed By Refugees – Jideofor Adibe

In a recent appearance on Arise , Professor of Political Science, Jideofor Adibe, highlighted Nigeria’s vested interest in the crisis unfolding in neighboring Niger. As tensions escalate due to the military takeover of the Niger government, Jideofor warned that Nigeria could face an overwhelming influx of refugees if the situation spirals out of control.

Jideofor’s concern stems from the recent military takeover of the government in Niger and the subsequent detention of the democratically elected president. He pointed out that the concept of non-interference in internal affairs, once strictly adhered to, has evolved. He added that the principle of sovereignty is no longer absolute, and the international community now invokes the notion of “responsibility to protect” (R2P) as a justification for intervening in countries facing internal crises.

The professor stressed that what affects one country often has ripple effects on neighboring nations. In Nigeria’s case, its proximity to Niger heightens the need for vigilance, as any escalation of the crisis could lead to an influx of refugees crossing the border seeking safety.

Jideofor also cited international protocols, including the supplementary protocol on democracy and good governance, which condemn coups as unacceptable means of coming to power.

He said: “Presently what we call no interference in the internal affairs of other countries, sovereignty is not what it used to be and there is also what is called responsibility to protect (R2P). In this sense, that is one of the justifications countries now invoke to be able to interfere or intervene in countries, because when citizens feel powerless it becomes an obligation.

The second reason is that what affects one country tends to affect all. For example, we share a border with Niger, if the crisis gets out of hand we will be overwhelmed by refugees. So, at least from the perspective of self-preservation and national self-interest, we have to be interested. Our interest precedes that of Bola Tinubu being the authority of the head of states. The supplementary protocol on democracy and many other protocols on good governance clearly state that coups are no longer acceptable methods of coming to power.”

[Start watching from 20:40]

DeLight01 (

)