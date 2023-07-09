We shall see what the Chairman will do with Nigeria’s closed land borders – Shehu Sani

In a recent Twitter statement, Senator Shehu Sani raised concerns about Nigeria’s closed land borders, highlighting the contradiction between the country’s current border policy and its position as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). With Nigeria’s President assuming the role of ECOWAS Chairman, Senator Sani pointed out that the ECOWAS Protocol explicitly calls for the free movement of people and goods across member states.

The Senator’s statement has sparked a debate regarding the compatibility of Nigeria’s closed border policy with its regional responsibilities. Critics argue that the closure not only hampers the region’s economic integration but also undermines the spirit of collaboration and cooperation among ECOWAS nations.

As Nigeria assumes the ECOWAS Chairmanship, all eyes are on President, eagerly awaiting his response to this matter. Many are hopeful that this influential position will prompt a reassessment of the country’s border policy, leading to a more open and inclusive approach that aligns with ECOWAS principles and facilitates regional economic growth and development.

