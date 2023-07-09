NEWS

We shall see what the Chairman will do with Nigeria’s closed land borders – Shehu Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 365 1 minute read

In a recent Twitter statement, Senator Shehu Sani raised concerns about Nigeria’s closed land borders, highlighting the contradiction between the country’s current border policy and its position as the Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). With Nigeria’s President assuming the role of ECOWAS Chairman, Senator Sani pointed out that the ECOWAS Protocol explicitly calls for the free movement of people and goods across member states.

The Senator’s statement has sparked a debate regarding the compatibility of Nigeria’s closed border policy with its regional responsibilities. Critics argue that the closure not only hampers the region’s economic integration but also undermines the spirit of collaboration and cooperation among ECOWAS nations.

As Nigeria assumes the ECOWAS Chairmanship, all eyes are on President, eagerly awaiting his response to this matter. Many are hopeful that this influential position will prompt a reassessment of the country’s border policy, leading to a more open and inclusive approach that aligns with ECOWAS principles and facilitates regional economic growth and development.

Diamondhead (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 hours ago
0 365 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Ministerial appointment: N’Assembly awaits nominees as Tinubu sends list to DSS, EFCC, others

2 mins ago

Boko Haram commanders surrender to Nigerian Troops after surviving ISWAP attack

4 mins ago

MKO Abiola Represented The Hope Of A Generation, While Tinubu Stole The Hope Of A Generation- Atiku

17 mins ago

Again, Binani sues INEC for nullifying her declaration as Adamawa governor

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button