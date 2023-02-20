We Sent Delegates To Beg Buhari And Emefiele About The Old Money But They Did not Listen- Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor and APC Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole claim they dispatched a delegation to talk to President Muhammadu Buhari and Central Bank Governor; Godwin Emefiele on the exchanging of naira notes.

Speaking during his campaign in Owan East, Edo State, Oshiomhole claimed that the CBN governor and the President had neglected to consider their concerns.

Oshiomhole lamented that they had all anticipated the massive catastrophe that would befall the Nigerians and had made the moral decision to oppose the policy’s implementation.

He slammed the President and the governor of the Central Bank for defying the Supreme Court and declaring its sabotage of the national constitution.

“They have concluded that the Old currency will cease to function by January 10th”, he narrated. We dispatched a delegation to Buhari and Emefiele to implore them to restore the old naira, but they refused. Anytime someone compromises your trust, according to our people in Benin, you have the right to withdraw that trust. We do not support the President’s choice since he has betrayed the confidence of the party’s founders. At no time during his presidency did we run a campaign or agreed to exchange the naira notes.

See the video below.

Content created and supplied by: OsPrince (via 50minds

News )

#Delegates #Beg #Buhari #Emefiele #Money #Listen #OshiomholeWe Sent Delegates To Beg Buhari And Emefiele About The Old Money But They Did not Listen- Oshiomhole Publish on 2023-02-21 00:30:15