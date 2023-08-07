We Say No To Manipulation Of Election Results Because It Is Also Another Shade Of Coup D’etat-Ugorji

Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s letter to the national assembly, in which he requested authorization for military intervention and other punitive measures against the military junta in Niger Republic. The statement made by the CBCN President has sparked numerous reactions from Nigerians on social media, as reported by The Daily Post paper on its official Facebook page.

Daily Post paper reported that Bishop Ugorji said; “While we say no to coup d’etat, we also say no to war, for whatever reason. We say no manipulation of election results because it is also another shade of coup d’etat.”

He added; “President Tinubu should, please, not launch any military expedition in Niger. Let us not forget that during the ECOMOG expedition, Nigeria not only played a major role but also bore the brunt of the losses in human and material resources.”

He stated further; “We have been saying that palliative measures do not cure economic hardship. In the same vein, wars do not resolve misunderstandings. It is better to dialogue instead of going into a full-scale war, which nobody can precisely tell when it will end.”

Source – The Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page

