We Reject That Leadership Traits Of Remove, Reverse, Resile, Recuse, Regress & Refuse- Obi’s Aide, Oseloka H Obaze
A labor party chieftain, Oseloka H Obaze has stated that the administration of his principal, Peter Obi will reject the leadership traits that the present administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is known for
The labour party chieftain took to his Twitter page on Monday to make the statement
He made the statement following some of the things that are currently happening in the country
According to the post that he made, he said the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is known for R-Major. He said the leadership style of the former governor of Lagos state is based on R. He went ahead to list the Rs as Remove, Reverse, Resile, Recuse, Regress, Refuse and Redact
He said they remove subsidy and they reverse palliatives
The labour party Chieftain said that they reject such leadership traits on their part
