We Reject That Leadership Traits Of Remove, Reverse, Resile, Recuse, Regress & Refuse- Obi’s Aide, Oseloka H Obaze

A labor party chieftain, Oseloka H Obaze has stated that the administration of his principal, Peter Obi will reject the leadership traits that the present administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is known for

The labour party chieftain took to his Twitter page on Monday to make the statement

He made the statement following some of the things that are currently happening in the country

According to the post that he made, he said the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu is known for R-Major. He said the leadership style of the former governor of Lagos state is based on R. He went ahead to list the Rs as Remove, Reverse, Resile, Recuse, Regress, Refuse and Redact

He said they remove subsidy and they reverse palliatives

The labour party Chieftain said that they reject such leadership traits on their part

See the post that he made on his page her

Wat do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (
)

