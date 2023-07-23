We Regret Choosing Obi As Our Candidate Because Of His Actions To Undermine Our Party— LP Faction

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party has revealed that the party regrets choosing former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate in the recently concluded general elections. This was contained in a statement released by the spokesman of the National Working Committee of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, to celebrate the 62nd birthday of Mr Obi.

According to the statement, the party is wishing Obi well on the occasion of his 62nd birthday but it still regrets choosing him as its standard flag bearer during the 2023 general elections. Abayomi stated that this is because of the recent developments particularly some actions of Mr Obi to undermine the discipline of the Labour Party.

Abayomi advised Obi to put the interest of the country as he always claims and withdraws his petition at the presidential election tribunal.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) felicitates with its popular presidential candidate, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, on his 62nd anniversary. In wishing him well, we want him to state that we regret fielding him on the platform of the party, in the light of recent development particularly actions that undermined the discipline the Labour Party has been known for.” Part of the statement reads.

Source: Punch papers

