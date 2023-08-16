We Recommend Tinubu Should Remember His Place In History, Choose Statesmanship With Niger – Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum has come out to say that President Bola Tinubu, the chairman of ECOWAS must choose statesmanship and strongly consider a dialogue with the military junta in Niger, instead of using the armed forces in the conflict.

According to Baba Ahmed who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight…

“In the morning of the day ECOWAS had their meeting, President Tinubu’s words were more about considering negotiations with Niger Junta, prioritising dialogue. The meeting he chaired, our president, it was made quite clear that the military option will remain on the table and not just that, it will be activated. So there’s clearly a problem here that is why we recommend that president Tinubu should remember his place in history and choose statement with Niger. Dialogue with the junta and find a middle ground in this conflict. How do you balance the stability of being chairman of ECOWAS and the leader of the largest country in ECOWAS, a country where virtually everyone has said don’t use your armed forces in the resolution of the conflict in Niger. He has to work that out.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 43:00

