We Queue To Buy Fuel To Follow Politicians To Campaign Ground & Listen To New Promises – Comedian AY

Nigerian popular comedian, Ayodeji Richard Making, (AY) has reacted to the scarcity of fuel in the country and the long queue people undergo before buying been able to buy fuel.

The comedian who revealed his reaction on his verified Twitter handle noted that most people queue to buy fuel to follow some politicians to different campaign grounds just to listen to new promises.

He Wrote, “We queue to buy fuel to follow some politicians to different campaign grounds and listen to new promises. What happened to the previous promises. These politicians has no empathy for the people they exploit they are just fully focused on their greed and desire to rule over others”.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he has idea about the hardships the people are passing through, assuring that his administration is doing everything possible to resolve the issue, he noted that citizens of the country should expect possible changes from now till February 10.

