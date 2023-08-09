“We Paid Almost Everybody, Not N20,00, But N60,000” – Keyamo Says As He Makes Clarification

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, has responded to allegations of misappropriation of ₦52 billion by clarifying that his ministry did in fact make payments to individuals who were supposed to benefit from the funds. Contrary to previous reports stating that the beneficiaries were paid ₦20,000, Keyamo revealed that they actually received ₦60,000. He made these remarks during a press conference following his screening by the national assembly, emphasizing that the evidence to support his claims is readily available.

Keyamo said: “We paid almost everybody, not ₦20,000, ₦60,000, let me remind everybody, and the records and I want to say it publicly today now that anybody can approach the National Directorate of Employment.”

Furthermore, the Former Minister made it known that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, paid the money directly to the bank accounts of all the beneficiaries.

