Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country’s every effort was to end the war in Ukraine, which he claimed was “started by the West and its satellites”.

Putin made this statement on Wednesday at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which he also attended virtually.

Hosted by the BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the summit represents a quarter of the world’s economies, and interest in joining the group has grown ahead of its three-day summit in Johannesburg.

Putin refused to travel to the summit, which began in Africa on Tuesday, because the International Criminal Court issued a valid arrest warrant for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

The Russian leader, who delivered a 17-minute pre-recorded speech to the leaders of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, accused the West of oppressing the people of Donbass.

Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing: to stop the war started by the West and its satellites against the people living in Donbass,” Putin said.

It is worth noting that many countries that wanted to maintain their hegemony started a heavy conflict in Ukraine. Russia decided to support those who fought for their language, culture, and language and confront those who threatened the lives of people in Donbas.

Regarding the future of the BRICS countries, he said: “Our group of five countries has rightly shown itself on the global stage as a credible entity with an ever-increasing influence in global affairs. The strategic course of BRICS is forward-looking.

The most important thing is that we are all united in favor of building a multipolar world order that is truly just and based on international law, respecting the central principles of the UN Charter, including sovereign rights, and respecting the rights of everyone. Every nation has its own development model.”

Putin has sided with the Western bloc, condemning its alleged attempts to influence the political and economic affairs of other countries.

We oppose all hegemony that some countries promote because it is exclusive and based on this new policy of continued neo-colonialism.”

