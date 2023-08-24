‘We Now Use Our Bodies To Entertain The Public Than To Sleep With Men For Money’ -Blessing CEO

Renowned Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, who is widely known as Blessingceo, recently shared a video (2:04) on her official Facebook page addressing Nigerian artist Spyro’s statement about women’s relationship status being influenced by their online posts.

In response to Spyro’s remark, Blessingceo initiated her response by asserting that a committed man would never invade his partner’s privacy by checking her phone or making judgments based on her online content. She further emphasized that women have the autonomy to use their bodies as they deem fit, as long as it enables them to provide for themselves and meet their financial needs.

Delving into the reasons behind men’s discontentment with women who share twerking and dancing content online, Blessingceo explained that the concern arises from the fact that women are now leveraging their bodies to engage the public and generate income, rather than resorting to transactional relationships for financial gain.

