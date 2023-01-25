We Now Know Their Plans And Who They Are Using To Scuttle This Election– Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and former Minister of Ation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that those planning to scuttle the chances of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming presidential election will fail.

In a post his Twitter page, the former Ation minister said whatever they are planning be it through the new naira notes, fuel scarcity or creating an atmosphere of fear and panic ahead of next month’s presidential election, they shall not succeed.

According to him, the cat is out of the bag, adding that they now know they plans, who they are using and who is behind it.

The APC chieftain further said they now know what to do.

Recall that the ruling party flag bearer had on Wednesday during the party’s rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital said some persons are trying to sabotage his chances in the February 25 poll.

He wrote, “Whatever your plans are to scuttle this election, whether through new naira notes, fuel scarcity or creating an atmosphere of fear & panic, YOU SHALL FAIL.

“The cat is out of the bag. We know the plan. We know who you are using. We know who is behind it. We know what to do.

)