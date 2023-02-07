We Now Have A Situation Where Three APC States Are Now Fighting The FG -Reuben Abati Laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popular journalist and presenter for Arise , Reuben Abati may have lamented the action of the three states who are under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in taking the federal government to court, where he noted that the country has now found itself in a situation where the APC Government at the federal level is being fought by states from their own party.

Reuben Abati who was speaking on a programme was reacting to the fact that Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara state who are under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC had taken the federal government to court over the CBN policy, where he noted that such was coming despite the fact that the president had urged the masses to give him seven days to address the issues.

The journalist who lamented over the 3 APC states fighting the government at the federal level further stressed that he can’t wait to see what the result and response from the supreme court.

In his words…”President Buhari has said he will take seven days to think about it, well, we have seen some people are very impatient, Kogi state, Kaduna state, Zamfara state have all gone to court. But all these states are APC states, so we now have a situation where we have 3 APC states are fighting the APC government at the centre”

Recall that some had kicked against the CBN policy, despite the various measures by the president, forcing 3 states under the APC to take the matter to the supreme court, demanding that the policy by the CBN, in line with the federal government to be cancelled.

