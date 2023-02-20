NEWS

We Nigerians Stand With PMB and Emefiele, as we Have The 50,100, and 200 Naira Notes, Reveals Mr P

Popular singer, Peter Okoye aka Mr P has shared a tweet that reads ” Dear APC Governors, We the Nigerian people are not complaining about the policy. As a matter of fact we are so used to the hardship APC has brought upon us. We actually stand with Buhari and Emefiele on this one. We still have N50, N100 and N200 Note in circulations! ” He declared.

His tweet definitely is a deliberate attempt to mock the governors of APC whom have been crying foul over the president’s decision not to back on his words to make the Naira bills of 500 and 1000 Naira notes illegal denominations in the country, a move which many governors of the party has seen as a hindrance to getting physical cash to run their campaigns with.

The oven by the decision by the president has been seen by a lot of people as a move that will curb vote buying, and many people are in support of it, as it will ensure cash are not used to influence voting when the election commences soon.

