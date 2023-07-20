We Never Thought 2 months Into The New Administration, Nigerians Would Be Groaning -Abdullahi Ibrahim

PDP deputy national publicity secretary, Abdullahi Ibrahim, revealed the idea behind his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not accepting the current petrol price increase in an interview today on the Arise TV program, Prime Time.

According to Abdullahi Ibrahim, his party (the PDP) is made up of Nigerians just like every other person since they all live within the shores and geographical entity called Nigeria and are therefore faced with the same challenges as every other Nigerian. His party, he claimed, never thought that two months into the life of an administration as new as President Bola Tinubu’s own, Nigerians would be groaning the way they are.

Ibrahim further stressed that, if anyone has followed events within the last 48 hours, you will agree with him and the party generally that it has never happened as bad as it is today. In conclusion, he said Nigerians are groaning across all walks of life: the rich, the poor, Christians, Muslims, the very high, and the very low. Everybody is not agreeing with the policy of the current administration and cannot possibly come to terms, and his party have seen this as the worst and most senseless decision any government can take. And therefore, that’s the position of his party (PDP), and that’s why they are not even coming to terms with the increase in petrol price in the first place before even agreeing and also considering the reality that is before them.

