We Never Agreed That Any Country Should Function Without Subsidizing The Life Of The People- Joe Ajaero

Nigerian journalist and trade unionist, Joe Ajaero is the current Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) national president.

In an interview with Channel Television recently, he said, “We have not yet seen the impact of the N5 billion each that was given to each of the governors to facilitate the decoupling of the subsidies from the pockets of the citizens.” Despite claims by the Federal Government that it has discussed the matter with the governors, we have yet to see any impact.

He further stated that it was never agreed that any country should be able to function without subsidizing the lives of its citizens in any manner. Therefore, he stated that it was not appropriate for a country to provide a sum of money to Nigerians for a period of three months, and then leave them to suffer from hunger and malnutrition. Therefore, it is necessary to assess the impact of substituting for the suffering of Nigerians.

