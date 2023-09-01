NEWS

We Never Agreed That Any Country Should Function Without Subsidizing The Life Of The People-Ajaero.

Joe Ajaero is a Nigerian journalist and unionist, who is the current national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress.

While speaking in a recent interview on Channel Television, he reportedly stated that “The N5 billion that was distributed each among the governors to ease the removal of subsidy on the citizens, we haven’t seen the effect yet. Even when it was claimed that the Federal Government and the governors have deliberated on it, we still haven’t seen any effect.

Speaking further he said ” We Never Agreed That Any Country Should Function Without Subsidizing The Life Of The People in whichever way. On this note, it is not proper for you to give us N10,000 for 3 months. And thereafter leaving people to die of hunger and starvation. In this regard, we have to sit down to measure the effect of substituting the suffering of the Nigerians.

