We Need To Get Rid Of The Mentality That Tinubu Is Appointing A Muslim Or A Christian- Bishop Ransom Bello

Former CAN Kano State Chairman Bishop Ransom Bello has urged his fellow countrymen to stop spreading rumours that President Bola Tinubu is discriminating against Muslims and Christians in his appointments.

Bishop Bello applauded Tinubu’s recent appointment of service chiefs and voiced faith in the service chiefs’ abilities to address the country’s security concerns. He did, however, point out that certain Nigerians persist in saying that Tinubu appointed too few Christians or too few Muslims.

The Sun reports that Bishop Bello has expressed satisfaction with the appointments and urged individuals who have made such accusations to change their minds. He went on to say that he thinks Tinubu’s appointments show that he is serious about ensuring that all Nigerians are treated fairly and justly. The bishop emphasised the importance of dispelling the polarising myth that Tinubu is favouring appointments from a select religious group.

“We should break free from this mindset that suggests he is favouring one religious group over another,” Bishop Bello said. Those who say that Tinubu appointed more Christians than Muslims have forgotten our shared past, I fear.

Publication: The Sun

daprince1 (

)