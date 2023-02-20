We Need Someone With Structure And Experience, But That Person Is Not Peter Obi – Ortom’s Loyalists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune online this evening, some of the loyalists of Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom have faulted him over his choice of Peter Obi as his preferred presidential candidate Ahead of Saturdays presidential election. Recall that Governor Samuel Ortom had, at a town hall meeting last week, taking a position to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, at another town hall meeting organized by Professionals for Atiku held in Makurdi on Monday, two chieftains of PDP, former Minister of Power and Steel, Professor Iyorwuese Hagher, and former Minister of Interior, Senator Abba Moro countered Governor Ortom and described Peter Obi has someone who has no structure and experience to lead Nigeria to the right way. The PDP chieftains urged the participants to work against the will of the governor and work for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate during the February 25th election.

He said, “Most of the presidential candidates are woodworking Nigerians and not even proferring solutions to our problems. The infrastructural deficit has remained an eye sour in the state and other parts of Nigeria, particularly roads. The alarming level of insecurity and educational system collapse of all aspects of our socio-economic life is begging for a solution. We need someone with structure and experience to take Nigeria out of the woods, but that person is not Peter Obi”.

He additionally stated that the G-5 governors who are not supporting Atiku Abubakar have their lifeline at stake and as it is now, the G-5 governors are already dividend and they appear to be collapsed.

