We Need Leaders Not Treasury Looters, Betrayers—Abia Monarch

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The article discusses the lack of progress and development in the South-East region of Nigeria since the current set of governors took office in 2015. The author notes that the governors have worked at cross purposes and hardly agree on any issue for the good and progress of the zone. As a result, poverty and under-development have taken over the region, especially in the rural areas, and insecurity has become a major problem. The article also criticizes the governors for not working together to establish a central security outfit to protect their people, as other regions have done.

The author calls for political leaders who will stand with and for the people at all times, who will be there to fight and protect them, and who will be selfless and understand that governance is a service to the people, not a means for selfishness and self-enrichment. The traditional ruler of Oriendu Autonomous Community, Umuahia North Council, in Abia State, Eze Philip Ajomuiwe, is quoted as urging South-East electorate to go for selfless political leaders in the mould of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, not people who would loot their treasury and subject them to more hardship.

The author also criticizes the present set of governors for not being able to establish a formidable regional security outfit like their counterparts in the South-West that established Amotekun. He warns that unless patriotic and reliable persons emerge as governors and lawmakers in the forthcoming polls, South-East might become a laughing stock. He advises voters to elect leaders who will leave legacies and have integrity after their tenure, and who will fight insecurity in the zone and restore the dignity and respect of the Igbo man.

According to Professor Obasi Igwe, South-East governors have lost legitimacy for betraying the people who elected them. He alleges that they have been supervising destruction rather than development of the zone and called on the people to make good use of next month’s election to get things right.

Amazing_entity (

)