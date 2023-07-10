‘We Need A VAR Check To Know If The Man Who Was Declared Winner Should Be President’ – Bishop Kukah

According to Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Nigerians won’t know who their genuine president is until the election of 2023. The leaders must be modest when discussing the democracy being practiced in the country, he stated during Afe Babalola’s 60th birthday celebration. The Bishop asserts that Nigerians must now turn to the Supreme Court to determine whether President Bola Tinubu is the legitimate election winner.

“We need to look at the state of Nigeria itself,” he remarked. Do we look like a democracy and behave like one? Do we speak in democratic terms? because we still don’t know who will be president as of right now, months after our election and after our constitution

To determine whether the winner should serve as president, a VAR review is now required. It is a sign of how modest we should be in our claim. We must be humble in claiming to live in a democracy if we can’t improve our election system, which establishes the fundamental rules for how leaders in democracies must be chosen.

Source: YouTube (Forward video to 10:59)

